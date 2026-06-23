Historic Move — UAW Votes to Divest From Israel

The United Auto Workers or UAW, which boasts some 400,000 active members across the U.S., June 18 voted to divest its estimated $400,000 from Israel bonds. The divestment vote makes the UAW the first major national union to vote to divest from Israel.

UAW members voted at the union’s 39th Constitutional Convention in Detroit, where about 1,000 delegates from UAW locals around the country had gathered to discuss the union’s strategy for the next four years.

UAW represents approximately 400,000 active members, primarily in the U.S. but also in Canada and Puerto Rico. Members include workers in the auto industry and in higher education, as well as health care workers and state and government workers.

On June 22, Truthout reported, “The resolution states that the “billionaire class” that “profits from war” funnels public money into militarism instead of “healthcare, housing and education working people need.” It cites the nearly three-year-long genocide in Gaza and the call by the Palestinian trade union movement for workers internationally to act in solidarity as among the reasons for its resolution to divest from Israel Bonds – which are bonds issued directly by Israel and function as loans to the Israeli government.”