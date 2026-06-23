Hahn Proposes County Explore Emergency Stockpile Amid Warehouse Fire

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has requested that the county explore establishing an emergency stockpile of air purifiers and other critical supplies to better prepare for future disasters. Hahn raised the issue during a discussion of the county’s ongoing response to the Lineage Logistics Warehouse fire in Boyle Heights.

The fire has created significant air quality concerns for nearby communities, prompting county departments to distribute air purifiers and protective masks to residents affected by smoke and particulate pollution. The fire also highlighted challenges local city governments face when trying to quickly secure and distribute emergency supplies during a crisis.

As the fire continues to burn, Hahn has heard from local city leaders in Southeast Los Angeles County who have struggled to quickly obtain air purifiers, masks, and other supplies for residents concerned about air quality. While cities can ultimately acquire these resources, the process can be time-consuming and cumbersome during an active emergency. Hahn wants the county to evaluate whether maintaining a reserve of emergency supplies could help cities and community organizations respond more quickly when residents need assistance.

A report back on the feasibility of a county stockpile is expected to return to the Board of Supervisors within 30 days.