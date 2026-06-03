Port of Long Beach Awards Nearly $400,000 in Scholarships

The Port of Long Beach presented a record of almost $400,000 in scholarships to 165 local high school and college students to study and train in port-related fields including engineering, environmental science, maritime law and technical trades.

The scholarships were announced during Celebrating Education, an annual event that brings together students, educators, policymakers and business leaders to highlight the port’s education and workforce outreach programs while also recognizing the accomplishments of students involved. The event also honored the 2026 class of 31 summer high school interns.

Since 1993, the port has awarded about $2.6 million in scholarships to students pursuing careers in international trade and goods movement. This year’s scholarships went to students from local high schools, Long Beach City College, Cal State Long Beach, Orange Coast College and Cal Poly Maritime Academy.

High school pathway programs are a significant part of the Port of Long Beach’s education outreach, offering an on-campus curriculum for Long Beach-area students to pursue careers in the goods movement industry.

Almost 1,000 students are enrolled in three programs the port maintains with the Long Beach Unified School District:

The Academy of Global Logistics at Cabrillo High School, opened in 2016 and focusing on the business and economics of trade

The ACE Academy at Jordan High School (Advanced Manufacturing, Construction and Engineering) launched in 2021 for students interested in careers in advanced manufacturing, construction and engineering

And the new NOVA at Long Beach Polytechnic High. NOVA (Next-Gen Opportunities in Vehicles and Alternative Energy) gives students the opportunity to explore the exciting world of clean energy, smart technology and sustainable innovation

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