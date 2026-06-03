Notice of Public Meeting: ICE-y Conditions Virtual Public Forum LA County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission or Commission will host a virtual forum entitled “ICE-Y Conditions: Know Your Rights and Navigate the Law” on June 10.

Open to the public, the forum is intended to ensure that community members know their constitutional rights, including the right to film encounters with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE agents and other masked federal agents, and to communicate with their loved ones who have been detained. It will also look at how the LASD ensures that its deputies adhere to constitutional standards, and how to access community resources.

The panel will include community leaders, clergy members, and representatives from the U.S. Congress, LA County Sheriff’s Department and Office of Immigrant Affairs. They will each make a brief presentation, which will be followed by a moderated discussion and an opportunity for the audience to provide public comment and submit questions online.

The forum is a continuation of the commission’s Aug. 7, 2025 virtual forum entitled “Los Angeles County Law Enforcement Roles in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m., June 10

Details: Join virtually at one of the links below.

Register in advance to participate in the meeting: https://tinyurl.com/ICE-Y-Conditions-Webex

Livestream or watch the recording: https://www.youtube.com/@LACountyCOC/videos

Public Comment: Submit public comment during the meeting or online: https://tinyurl.com/Public-comment-Civilian

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