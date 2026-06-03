Dignity Health Highlights Water Safety as Summer Approaches

LONG BEACH — As temperatures rise and families prepare for pool parties, beach days, and lakeside vacations, Dignity Health is reminding the community about the importance of water safety — especially for young children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children aged 1 to 4 years and the second leading cause for children under 14. On average, more than 4,000 fatal, unintentional drownings occur in the U.S. each year—equivalent to about 11 deaths per day—and an additional 8,000 nonfatal drownings occur annually.

“Drowning can happen in an instant, often without any noise or noticeable signs,” said Dr. Wonki Chae, emergency physician at Dignity Health St Mary Medical Center “In as little as 20 seconds, a child or adult can go from being safe in the water to facing a life-threatening situation. As an emergency physician, I continue to see how quickly these incidents can escalate, which is why it is so important for families to remain vigilant and take proper water safety precautions before heading to the pool or open water this summer.”

Dr Chae recommends the following water safety tips to protect children, teens, and adults:

Supervise at all times: Never leave a child unattended near water—even for a moment. Designate a “Water Watcher” who avoids distractions like phones or socializing.

Teach children to swim: Formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning, even for toddlers. It’s a vital life skill at any age.

Install barriers: If you have a home pool, use fencing at least four feet high with self-closing, self-latching gates to keep unsupervised children out.

Know CPR: In an emergency, immediate CPR can be the difference between life and death. Take a certified CPR course and keep rescue equipment nearby.

Wear life jackets: U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets are essential for boating, jet skiing, or swimming in lakes or rivers—especially for children and weak swimmers.

Avoid alcohol around water: Alcohol impairs judgment, coordination, and reaction time—major risk factors for drowning for both swimmers and boaters.

This summer, prioritize safety as much as fun. With awareness, preparation, and proper supervision, most drowning incidents are entirely preventable.

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