Port of Long Beach Unveils New Cyber Defense Operations Center

The Port of Long Beach May 15 unveiled a new center dedicated to defending one of America’s busiest seaports against cyberattacks that could disrupt global goods movement and the millions of U.S. livelihoods it supports.

During a special edition of his monthly supply chain insight media briefing, Port of Long Beach CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba announced the opening of the port’s cyber defense operations center. He was joined by Frank Colonna, President of the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners, and U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jeffrey Novak, Commander, Southwest District and Deputy Commander, Pacific Area.

The event also highlighted the many partnerships that enhance cybersecurity, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and many other federal, state and local agencies.

“Supply chain security is key to supply chain resilience, and with data and digital infrastructure being an ever-increasing part of maritime trade, effective cybersecurity is more important than ever to the global supply chain.” Hacegaba said.

The center is a state-of-the-art facility that features enhanced technological capabilities for around-the-clock cybersecurity monitoring and defense and offers the highest level of resiliency to the many data networks that are critical to port operations. On average, the port blocks or stops an attempted cyberattack every three seconds.

The new center enables the port to double the number of on-site staff focused on safeguarding the port’s digital supply chain and further leverage its in-house and contracted resources.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, lauded the port’s new center.

“I commend the Port of Long Beach on the opening of its new Cyber Defense Operations Center and appreciated the opportunity to see firsthand the Port’s cutting-edge operations during my recent visit alongside Congressman (Vince) Fong,” Garbarino said. “This advanced center will provide better visibility into cargo movement and help defend digital networks that are susceptible to cyber threats and cross-border illicit activity, including organized retail crime and the financial networks that enable these operations. As a cosponsor of the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, I am happy to see a comprehensive, multi-layered approach to protecting the homeland and U.S. supply chains.”

In addition, Hacegaba announced that the Port of Long Beach moved almost 818,000 TEUs last month, the port’s third-best April on record. Overall cargo volumes dipped 5.7% from April 2025, which was Long Beach’s busiest April in history. Long Beach dockworkers and terminal operators handled nearly 390,000 TEUs in imports last month, down 7.1%, while exports soared 26.7% to nearly 119,000 TEUs compared to April 2025. Empties fell 12.6% to 309,000 TEUs.

“In our industry, the only certainty is uncertainty, and because we are part of the global supply, we must prepare for potential issues that may affect cargo movement,” Hacegaba said.

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