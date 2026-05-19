LA County Library and LA vs Hate Expand Anti-Hate Resources Across Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY — LA County Library and LA vs Hate have launched a countywide partnership to expand access to anti-hate resources and community engagement opportunities at library locations across Los Angeles County.

Through its network of 87 locations serving 3.6 million residents, LA County Library will help distribute more than 40,000 “Signs of Solidarity” materials, including yard signs, posters, and bookmarks, to encourage inclusion, promote awareness, and connect residents to resources for reporting acts of hate and discrimination.

As Los Angeles prepares to welcome a global audience during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the partnership aims to reinforce the county’s values of inclusion, belonging, and respect through visible community-centered outreach across the region.

“LA County Library is proud to partner with LA vs Hate to ensure our communities have access to resources that promote understanding, connection, and belonging. Libraries are trusted public spaces where people come together to learn, engage, and connect across differences,” said Dr. Skye Patrick, County librarian and director of LA County Library. “By making these materials available at our locations, we are helping foster informed communities and ensuring residents know where to turn for support.”

This partnership builds on the library’s longstanding role as a community anchor providing welcoming spaces, educational resources, and programs that bring people together across cultures and backgrounds. Through curated materials, displays, and outreach, the library will help amplify anti-hate messaging while connecting residents to information and support services available through LA vs Hate.

The effort is part of LA vs Hate’s broader “Signs of Solidarity” campaign, a growing countywide initiative designed to make messages of inclusion and belonging visible across neighborhoods, public spaces, and cultural institutions. The campaign has engaged communities through signage, public art, and partnerships with local organizations, including murals and creative projects that reflect neighborhood identity and promote empathy and understanding.

Residents can pick up free “Signs of Solidarity” materials in English or Spanish while supplies last.

Details: Find your nearest library location: LACountyLibrary.org.

For more information or to report acts of hate and discrimination, visit LAvsHate.org or call 2-1-1.

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