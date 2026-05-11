National Park Service Town Hall on Coastal SP Study

The National Park Services or NPS is studying whether a large swath of the LA Coastline, including Royal Palms and Cabrillo Beach, should become a national park. The Coastal San Pedro Neighborhood Council is hosting a Town Hall with the NPS to discuss this “special resource study” on May 13 at 6 p.m. The purpose of the study is to gather information about select sites along the Los Angeles coast through research and public input, which will then be put in a report and submitted to Congress.

Details: To join the zoom, visit this link: https://tinyurl.com/NPS-Zoom-meeting

To get more information on the study and to comment, click here: https://tinyurl.com/NPS-study-and-planning

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