Port of Los Angeles Posts Second-Best April on Record Amid Strong Import Demand

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles processed 890,861 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in April, 5.7% above last year. It marks the second-best April on record with strong import demand despite ongoing uncertainty around tariffs and trade policy.

Through the first four months of 2026, the port has handled 3,279,704 TEUs, 2% ahead of its five-year average for the period and 2% below last year’s pace, which was driven by significant front-loading of cargo.

“April was our strongest month this year and the highest cargo volume we’ve seen since last August, a clear sign that the American consumer remains resilient,” Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka told reporters at a media briefing. “Retailers and manufacturers are continuing to move goods despite uncertainty, and based on what we’re seeing in Asia, the next wave of imports — from back-to-school to early holiday merchandise — is already beginning to build.”

Seroka noted that cargo continues to move efficiently, with no back-ups or delays.

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Joining Seroka for the briefing was Ambassador Katherine Tai, who served as U.S. Trade Representative at the Cabinet level. Tai discussed the current trade policy landscape, including tariffs, global supply chain dynamics and the outlook for U.S. trade policy.

April 2026 loaded imports totaled 459,825 TEUs, an increase of 5% compared to last year and 21% higher than March. Loaded exports came in at 127,726 TEUs, 0.5% lower than last year. Empties landed at 303,310 TEUs, 10% above last year.

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