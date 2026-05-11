Daytime & Overnight Closures on VTB

Caltrans will implement both daytime and overnight closures on SR-47 at the Vincent Thomas Bridge as part of the ongoing Bridge Deck Replacement Project. Beginning Sunday night, May 10, overnight closures of westbound SR-47 between Ferry St. and Harbor Blvd. will happen Sunday through Friday from 10:45 p.m. to 6:45 a.m. as crews install under-deck platforms and access equipment ahead of the full bridge closure scheduled for Nov. 1. Drivers should expect delays, use alternate routes when possible, and check current conditions on Caltrans QuickMap before traveling.

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