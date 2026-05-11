Clearwater Tunnel Update

Crews continue to move forward with repair work on the tunnel near Western and Weymouth Ave. On May 11, traffic control will be in place for a half day while crews inspect bore holes and prepare for slurry pumping operations. Additional traffic control is planned for May 13 and potentially May 14, when cement trucks will line up along Western Ave. to pump slurry underground during daytime work hours from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Drivers should expect temporary lane impacts in the same southbound area. Note that the schedule could change if weather or underground conditions create unexpected delays, and additional updates will be provided if necessary.

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