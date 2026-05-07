Happy Mother’s Day, 2026

For those who are looking for things to do with Mom and want to stay local, RLN has gathered a few events for your mother’s and your pleasure.

Mother’s Day Wreath Making with Ditto Twist

Join Ditto Twist for a fun and creative wreath making workshop just in time for Mother’s Day. All materials will be provided.

Time: 12 to 2 p.m., May 9

Cost: $65

Details: https://tinyurl.com/wreath-making-for-Mothers-Day

Venue: Crafted at the Port of LA, 112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro

Angel Gowns Mother’s Day Tea & Workshop

Join a wonderful Mother’s Day Tea and Broken Bling Workshop, where you will be making new jewelry from broken bits of old jewelry. A lot will be supplied, but you are welcome to bring your own if you want to make something more personal. The ticket includes High Tea with refreshments and workshop materials.

Time: 12 to 2:30 p.m., May 9

Cost: $60

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Tea-and-broken-bling

Venue: 702 Weymouth Ave., San Pedro

Mother’s Day Sunset Sail

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and The Los Angeles Maritime Institute has a beautiful way to celebrate the special women in your life — aboard one of its tall ships, watching the sun set over San Pedro Bay.

Time: 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 10

Cost: $30 to 60

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Mothers-Day-Sunset-Sail

Venue: Departing from W. 6th St. and Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

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