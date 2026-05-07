LA County Library Brings Direct Mental Health Support to Local Communities this Month

LOS ANGELES COUNTY— In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, LA County Library is highlighting the Library Engagement & Access Program (LEAP), an expanded partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health that brings on-site mental health and social service support to library locations across Los Angeles County. The program was launched following a Board of Supervisors motion to expand access to mental health services in trusted community spaces and connect residents to care.

Relaunched on June 2, 2025, at 14 library locations, LEAP has since expanded to 17 locations, connecting customers to compassionate in-person support from teams of community health workers and psychiatric social workers. The program meets people in accessible community spaces and connects them to resources that support mental health, well-being, and stability.

“Libraries are more than places to access information—they are spaces of connection, care, and community,” said Dr. Skye Patrick, LA County librarian and director. “Through LEAP, we are proud to partner with the Department of Mental Health to ensure our customers have access to vital resources that support their well-being and help them navigate life’s challenges.”

LEAP offers a wide range of services, including information about community resources such as food pantries, showers, laundry services, CalFresh, and other forms of social service assistance. Customers can also receive referrals for housing and shelter, access to healthcare services, self-care and wellness guidance, coping strategies for stress and daily challenges, and mental health support and connections to care. LEAP has also recently added mental health support and information groups at select library locations. LEAP services are available locally at the LA County Library in Carson

Details: For more information about LEAP, visit LACountyLibrary.org/well-being.

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