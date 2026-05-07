Los Angeles County Probation Department Strengthens New Officers Through Facility Training Program

LOS ANGELES, CA.— The Los Angeles County Probation Department is strengthening training, mentorship, and operational readiness for newly hired Deputy Probation Officers assigned to Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall and Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall through its Facility Training Program.

The Facility Training Program pairs new officers with experienced senior staff during their first ten weeks in a juvenile institution through a structured, on-the-job training model focused on real-world application, consistent supervision, and accountability. The program incorporates a peer-partner approach and mentorship framework to ensure new officers are prepared to meet the demands of working in custodial settings.

Developed after reviewing national best practices, the program has been tailored to align with the department’s operational needs while positioning it for future expansion. While newly hired deputy probation officers complete academy training and meet all academic and technical requirements, the department recognizes that success in a facility setting requires continued, hands-on development. Participants receive regular performance evaluations in competency, allowing for early identification of strengths and areas for improvement.

The program emphasizes the ability to translate training into practice in a live custodial environment, including applying de-escalation techniques, responding to dynamic situations, and maintaining professionalism and adherence to policy.

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