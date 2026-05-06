L.A. County Proclaims May as Croatian American Heritage Month

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors May 5 passed a motion to officially proclaim May 2026 as Croatian American Heritage Month, celebrating the deep cultural roots and lasting contributions of the Croatian American community—especially in the San Pedro area.

“Croatian immigrants made San Pedro what it is today, and their descendants continue to make invaluable contributions to our community and to Los Angeles County. This heritage is an essential part of the fabric of our County, and I’m proud to celebrare it,” said Hahn.

Croatian immigrants—largely from the Dalmatian Coast—began to arrive in the area at the turn of the 20th century to work in the harbor’s fishing and canning industries. A second wave of Croatian immigrants arrived after World War II as refugees from Yugoslavia.

Subsequently, the community established cultural institutions like the Croatian American Hall and the Dalmatian American Club. Rudy Svorinich, the first Croatian American to be elected to the Los Angeles City Council, established the sister city relationship between the City of LA and the city of Split, Croatia. San Pedro and the Croatian city of Komiža became official “friendship cities” during Hahn’s time on the Los Angeles City Council. While serving in Congress, Hahn also co-chaired the Congressional Croatian Caucus.

“We are very grateful to Supervisor Janice Hahn and the LA County Board of Supervisors for honoring Croatian-Americans this month. Our people have had a significant impact on all walks of life in our county and we appreciate this recognition very much,” said Svorinich, who now serves as president of the Dalmatian American Club.

On Saturday, Hahn joined leaders and community members for the Club’s 100th anniversary celebration. She presented Svorinich and other board members with a commemorative plaque.

May also holds special meaning as the month when Croatian Americans celebrate the independence of the Republic of Croatia. This year, the 36th Annual Croatian Independence Celebration will be held on Sunday, May 24 at the Croatian American Hall in San Pedro, featuring traditional food, music, dancing, and a full day of festivities.

Read the full motion here.

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