JCOD to Host Care First Community Investment Listening Sessions to Gather Community Feedback

The Justice, Care and Opportunities Department or JCOD and the LA County Care First Community Investment or CFCI Advisory Committee, will host a series of four CFCI listening sessions to hear directly from community members about service needs affecting justice-impacted individuals, families and communities across Los Angeles County.

The sessions will gather feedback on community priorities, service access challenges and geographic needs to help inform future CFCI planning and funding. Three sessions will be held virtually and one session will be held both virtually and in-person.

Feedback will focus on priority areas including workforce development, housing support, community-based health services, diversion, youth development and education, reentry and restorative justice programs.

Times:

Session 1:

4 to 6 p.m., May 12,

Virtual

Zoom Link: Session 1

Session 2:

6 to 8 p.m., May 14,

Virtual

Zoom Link: Session 2

Session 3: May 28, 2026

4 to 6 p.m., May 28

Virtual

Zoom Link: Session 3

Session 4:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 30

Virtual and In-person

Zoom Link: Session 4

Venue: The in-person location for the May 30 session will be announced later. For more information, visit jcod.lacounty.gov/cfci

Details: jcod.lacounty.gov

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