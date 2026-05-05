Port of Los Angeles Hosts Free Harbor Boat Tours in Honor of World Trade Week Centennial, May 9

To celebrate the 100th Anniversary of World Trade Week, the Port of Los Angeles is offering the public free harbor boat tours of the port from May 9, at the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade, adjacent to Banning’s Landing Community Center in Wilmington. Tours depart every 30 minutes, with the last departure at 1 p.m.

World Trade Week is the largest convening of its kind. Established in 1926 by Stanley T. Olafson and the L.A. Area Chamber, it celebrates the importance and benefits of global trade to the local and national economy.

Tours last approximately 50 minutes, and include up-close views of the nation’s busiest port, with sights of active vessels, cargo terminals, cranes and notable San Pedro Bay landmarks, including the Vincent Thomas Bridge and Wilmington Clock Tower.

Boat tours will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with the tour line closing at 1 p.m. or when capacity is reached. Crafters and exhibitors with the Avalon Arts Alliance will be onsite for guests to enjoy. Wheelchair-accessible boarding is available, along with free parking. All ages are welcome.

Tour variations include a dog-friendly tour at 11:30 a.m. welcoming well-socialized, leashed dogs, as well as a 1 p.m. Spanish-narration tour.

Free boat tours will again be offered Saturday, Sept. 19, departing from downtown Harbor in San Pedro, offering an additional perspective of Los Angeles Harbor.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 9

Details: For more information, visit this page on the Port of Los Angeles’ website.

Venue: Wilmington Waterfront Promenade, 301 S Avalon Blvd, Wilmington

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