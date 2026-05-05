Tracking License Plates and Protecting Privacy: Virtual Public Forum Explores the Tradeoffs

Recent reporting has raised serious public concern about unchecked use of surveillance technologies across Los Angeles County. Immigrant communities, in particular, face a chilling reality: a fear that everyday activities like traveling to work, taking children to school, seeking medical care, or gathering in public spaces could expose them to tracking and data sharing that threatens their safety and freedom.

During this forum, attendees will hear from key stakeholders and subject matter experts, and may pose questions, raise concerns, and share first-hand experiences and insights to help shape the county’s conversations and recommendations on how the Sheriff’s Department uses automated license plate readers or ALPR and data gathered from this technology.

Time:5: 30 p.m., May 6

Venue:Online

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