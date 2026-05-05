Long Beach Delegation, Spanish Port Meet on Sustainability

A delegation from the Port of Long Beach visited the Port of Valencia, Spain to identify ways the two entities can collaborate and advance shared goals in sustainability, decarbonization and the development of green corridors.

During the working meeting on April 30, both parties discussed the importance of strategic partnerships to facilitate exchanges of information and technology related to cleaner operations, as well as a mutual desire to formalize a green partnership.

The Port of Long Beach has unveiled a bold, new 2050 vision and a plan to double current container volumes to 20 million annually by 2050, while continuing to lead the world on sustainability programs.

A green corridor agreement with the Port of Valencia would add to the list of other global partnerships the Port of Long Beach has struck to advance environmental objectives, with memorandums of understanding signed with representatives in Singapore, Kobe, Shenzhen and elsewhere.

In 2005, the Port of Long Beach adopted the green port policy, a commitment to reduce the negative impacts of operations. A year later, the port teamed up with the Port of Los Angeles to create the clean air action plan, a comprehensive strategy updated in 2017 to accelerate progress toward a zero-emissions future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy.

Details: Learn more about the Port of Long Beach’s environmental initiatives at www.polb.com/environment.

Like this: Like Loading...