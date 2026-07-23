The Causes Against Tyranny of the Orange King

I took my brother for a birthday drink at Think Prime restaurant, where a good number of Republicans hang out. One of the owners is an ardent MAGA supporter even though he’s an immigrant of Iranian extraction. His father was an opposition leader against the Islamic Republic who desired to return democracy to his homeland again. They do have one of the best happy hours in town.

On the way out, the chef introduced me to a patron who wanted to meet me.

“I recognize you from the newspaper,” she says, shaking my hand. “You know… I read your paper all the time and… I don’t agree with anything you write about. I’m a staunch supporter of Trump,” she announced proudly.

My brother looked the other way, and I looked at this older blond woman and her husband and thanked them for reading the paper. Then I asked if she had read our recent July 4th edition? She was uncertain.

Then I said, “We published the entire Declaration of Independence in it, and after the part that says ‘All men are created equal,’ there’s a section that lists the causes of why the American colonies were revolting against the tyranny of King George. Have you read this part?”

I went on to say that among the just causes for the revolution were some of the very same or similar actions that your Orange tyrant has taken. “I suggest you read it again before you object to what I’ve printed; it’s one of the most foundational statements of American patriotism.” I thanked her again and walked away.

This interaction started me thinking that many others all across this nation may not see the similarity between the Tyranny of King George and the tyranny of one who now thinks he’s a king.

Here’s the abbreviated version. The original causes in italics; my updates are not:

But, when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object, evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security. Such has been the patient sufferance of these colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former systems of government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute tyranny over these states. To prove this, let facts be submitted

He has refused his assent to laws the most wholesome and necessary for the public good. Think here about cutting Medicaid, defunding colleges and universities for political reasons. Trump has repeatedly defunded agencies funded by Congress or refused to give out grants to states that don’t comply with his executive orders.

He has forbidden his governors (in this case Congress) to pass laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them.

The current Republican Congress has refused to vote on the War Powers Act for this régime to end the war on Iran. [Since taking office in 2025, the 119th Congress has passed a historic low number of substantive bills into law compared to previous administrations, with approximately 100 substantive and ceremonial measures enacted.]

He has refused to pass other laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of representation in the legislature; a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only; Think about his attack on the states’ right to manage and hold their own free elections. Contrary to his insane grievances about voter fraud, there is so little evidence that fraud played a significant role in any election.

He has dissolved representative houses repeatedly, for opposing, with manly firmness, his invasions on the rights of the people; Actually, he and DOGE have dissolved or defunded so many federal agencies as to make them either nonexistent or feckless to perform their duties

He has endeavored to prevent the population of these states; for that purpose, obstructing the laws for naturalization of foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new appropriations of lands; Think here about his immigration policies that are basically racist in nature while allowing white immigration from South Africa

He has obstructed the administration of justice, by refusing his assent to laws for establishing judiciary powers; And by using the justice department for retribution prosecutions – James Comey, Letisha James, the UCLA and others.

He has made judges dependent on his will alone; He has attempted to make the federal judiciary bend to his will and loyal to him while he ignores court orders contrary to his edicts

He has erected a multitude of new offices, and sent hither swarms of officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance; The ICE raids and the unconstitutional use of the National Guard to enforce mass anti-immigrant raids. Also, the incarceration of thousands of people without due process is a clear violation of Constitutional rights.

He has kept among us, in times of peace, standing armies, without the consent of our legislatures; The invasion of ICE agents into our streets amounts to nothing more than a standing army of poorly trained agents to suppress protests and to arrest individuals without just cause or judicial warrants.

He has affected to render the military independent of and superior to the civil power; The War on Iran has now reached a cost of $37.5 billion, according to DOD Secretary Hegseth, and there is no end in sight and no declaration of war congress has still not declared a war.

For quartering large bodies of armed troops among us; What was stationing ICE agents on Terminal Island?

For protecting them, by a mock trial, from punishment for any murders which they should commit on the inhabitants of these states; How many murders have ICE agents committed without any investigation or arrest of offending officers?

For cutting off our trade with all parts of the world; What was Trump’s trade war about? Tariffs are only imposed by Congress

For depriving us, in many cases, of the benefits of trial by jury; All of the immigrants he has arrested, detained, and held without trial

For transporting us beyond seas to be tried for pretended offenses; think here about all the people, immigrants and citizens alike, that he has deported for little or no legal cause..

He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us; this is self-evident

In every stage of these oppressions, we have petitioned for redress, in the most humble terms. Our repeated petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A prince, whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.

These causes, along with his wanton greed, grifting, and profiteering off his high office, are not only grounds for impeachment, indictment, and prosecution– if not a firing squad for acts of treason against our republic. The time is close at hand for the public to revolt against the tyranny of this petty, vindictive narcissist blowhard. We either take him down or he’ll destroy our entire nation.