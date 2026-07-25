Sonic Experimentation with Sander Wolff & Guests/Dystopian Book Club, at Collage

Adventurous Los Angeles-based musician Sander Roscoe Wolff will be performing with two collaborators at this show for adventurous listeners. He and his first guest will improvise sonic landscapes that flow and change mood as they evolve.

Opening will be Dystopian Book Club, Wolff’s ongoing collaboration with Edward Giles that explores dark ambient music. Edward Giles and Sander Roscoe Wolff met at the 2025 Santa Ana Noise Fest, where they were both performing. Connecting over their mutual love of sonic exploration and speculative fiction, and both being native New Yorkers, the two began brainstorming and collaborating in the early part of 2026. They have recorded an album, and included contributions from a variety of like-minded artists. Join their inaugural performance, July 29.

Also joining, will be Mark A Soden on trumpet and electronics, and a special guest whose name can’t be included.

Time: July 29

Cost: $10

Details: https://www.collageartculture.org

Venue: Collage: A Place For Art & Culture, 731 S Pacific Ave., San Pedro.