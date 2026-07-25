Open Call, Off the Wall: Three Dimensional Art

The Long Beach Creative Group announces an open call for Off The Wall: Three Dimensional Art is now open. LBCG partnered with CallForEntry.org (CaFe) to manage submissions so, if artists are interested in submitting work for LBCG jurors to consider, they can find the application requirements and submission criteria here:

https://opportunities.wearecreativewest.org/opportunity/17835/CAFE

If artists haven’t already created a free CaFe profile, they will need to do so before being able to submit work. There’s a $20 submission fee. If the fee is prohibitive, artists are encouraged to contact LBCG and it will explore possible alternatives.

About the show

Off The Wall is an exhibition focused on three dimensional art of all kinds including, but not limited to sculpture, assemblage, ceramics and fiber arts. It includes art that embodies the great diversity of techniques, materials and concepts driving contemporary 3D art. The exhibition will be presented in the Rod Briggs Gallery, located at 2221 E Broadway in Long Beach, from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14, 2026.

This exhibition was proposed by Walter Focht who, along with Michael Biagotti and Bernard J Vyzga Jr, will serve as jurors. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 30.

“We’re excited to create an opportunity for artists working in 3D media to exhibit at the Rod Briggs Gallery,” said Dorte Cristjansen, Board President of the Long Beach Creative Group. “This is in alignment with the Group’s mission to support diverse creative expressions.”

This exhibition is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Arts Council for Long Beach, the Port of Long Beach, and the ongoing support of the Briggs Family Trust.

The LBCG is an established consortium of experienced artists, educators, and art enthusiasts engaged in creating exhibit space and opportunities for local artists through curated exhibits and events. Since 2018, the Rod Briggs Gallery has enabled the Group to consistently and professionally present the depth and diversity of artistic expression in Long Beach and the surrounding communities.

The Rod Briggs Gallery is located at 2221 East Broadway, Long Beach. During exhibits, the gallery is open to the public Fridays through Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. No appointment is required.

Details: LongBeachCreativeGroup.org