San Pedro Bay Ports Give Quarterly Clean Air Action Plan Update

SAN PEDRO BAY PORTS — The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan or CAAP, July 28. The meeting will include updates on the ports’ clean truck program, clean marine fuels feasibility assessment and workforce assessment.

Proceedings will be in person, and livestreamed at: https://tinyurl.com/Bay-Ports-CAAP-Update

passcode: 886660. Participation is in-person only.

Minutes and presentations of prior meetings can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/Clean-air-plan-update

The ports will take public comments in-person at the advisory meeting to receive input on CAAP implementation. The agenda will be posted on the CAAP website prior to the meeting. .

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., July 28

Details: For more information, visit cleanairactionplan.org

Venue: Banning’s Landing Community Center, 100 E. Water St., Wilmington