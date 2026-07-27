Long Beach Health Department to Host Back-to-School Vaccination and Resource Fair

LONG BEACH — The City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services will host “Superheroes Shield Up for School,” a back-to-school vaccination and resource fair, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. This free superhero-themed event will help families prepare for the new school year with school-required vaccinations, connections to community resources and family-friendly activities.

Children and teens ages 18 and younger who are uninsured, enrolled in Medi-Cal, or identify as American Indian or Alaska Native are eligible to receive school-required vaccinations at this event. The event will offer all vaccines required for school entry, including Tdap boosters for students entering seventh grade, for free. California law requires students entering transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and seventh grade to meet specific immunization requirements before attending school.

Vaccine appointments are recommended and can be scheduled through MyTurn in English and Spanish. Walk-ins will also be accommodated. Families are encouraged to bring their child’s immunization record. The California Digital Vaccine Record (DVR) provides secure access to official immunization records and can be accessed online, printed and used as proof of vaccination for school, childcare, work or other needs.

The event will also feature free food, back-to-school giveaways, games, superhero-themed activities. Community organizations and service providers will host informational booths and the Health Department’s Sensory Area For Everyone (S.A.F.E.) vehicle will be available on-site, providing a quiet, inclusive vaccination space for people with sensory needs.

Future community vaccination clinic dates will also be posted on this site.

Time: 3 to 7 p.m., Aug. 11, at the

Details: longbeach.gov/immunizations

Venue: Main Health Facility, 2525 Grand Ave., Long Beach