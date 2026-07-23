Rancho Palos Verdes City Council Places Public Safety/City Services Measure on Nov. 3, 2026 Ballot

July 22, 2026 (RANCHO PALOS VERDES — The RPV City Council voted unanimously July 21 to place the Public Safety/City Services measure on the Nov. 3, 2026 Municipal Election ballot, giving local voters the opportunity to consider an approach intended to properly prepare for future landslides and other natural disasters, while maintaining essential city services such as public safety patrols, emergency preparedness, and street maintenance.

If approved by voters, the measure would provide an additional locally controlled source of funding with revenue that can’t be taken by Los Angeles County or the State.

“The City seeks to keep our RPV residents safe and ready for any emergency. This measure is a fiscally responsible approach that generates local funding in the least burdensome way possible to our residents and property owners, while preserving competitive advantages for our local businesses,” said city manager Ara Mihranian.

The Public Safety/City Services Measure is a transient occupancy tax (TOT) paid only by hotel and motel guests, increasing the TOT by 3%. The city council’s action occurs amid ongoing challenges facing cities across California. The state has increasingly imposed expensive regulations and requirements on local governments and Los Angeles County has continued attempts to seize control over available revenue sources. Funds generated by the measure are required by law to be spent for the benefit of RPV residents. The measure is subject to include strict accountability requirements including public disclosure of all spending and annual, independent financial and performance audits.

No funds from the measure could be taken by Los Angeles County, the State of California, or the federal government. All funds would be dedicated to essential city services such as mitigating continued risk of wildfires, land movement, and landslides; public safety and other general fund services.