Mayor Karen Bass Releases Climate Action Plan for LA

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass last month released her Climate Action Plan for Los Angeles that outlines actions the city is taking to meet its ambitious climate goals and accelerates the city’s current climate work. The plan comprises more than 50 actions that deliver measurable climate outcomes. It creates a path for the city to reach carbon neutrality by 2045, double local solar production, and install 120,000 EV chargers.

Mayor Bass made the announcement at the Donald C. Tillman Water Reclamation Plant in Van Nuys, which is under construction to double its water-purifying capacity. Once complete in 2027, the facility will be able to purify 45 million gallons of water a day – enough for 500,000 Angelenos – and reduce LADWP’s reliance on imported water, including water that feeds Mono Lake.

Los Angeles has achieved historic clean energy milestones – from the full divestment from coal in our power supply to the completion of the Eland Solar-plus-Storage Center, one of the largest solar and battery storage projects in the country, and the doubling of fast chargers for electric vehicles.

Los Angeles’ Climate Action Plan for serves as a roadmap to:

Increase L.A.’s renewable energy share to 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

Double L.A.’s local solar capacity by 2030 while prioritizing disadvantaged communities and advancing distributed energy resources.

Cut carbon pollution from goods movement by investing in zero emission trucks and charging infrastructure at the Port of Los Angeles.

Increase the energy efficiency of buildings by 15% from a 2020 baseline by 2030.

Reduce the average carbon output of the materials used in new building construction by 40% by 2035.

Electrify 100% of LADOT transit buses by 2028 and coordinate with Metro to accelerate its full bus electrification timeline.

Install 120,000 new public and multifamily charging ports by 2030 and ensure BSL installs 10,000 of these chargers in disadvantaged communities.

Increase the number of used electric vehicle rebates delivered in disadvantaged communities from approximately 6,000 (2026 baseline) to 10,000 by 2030.

Partner with airlines, fuel suppliers, and end-users to increase Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) use at LAX and Van Nuys Airport, targeting a 28% increase from a 40-million-gallon baseline (2024) by 2030.

Replace non-functional turf in City and commercial facilities and landscapes with California native or climate-adapted plants by 2027, prioritizing high-water-use sites and disadvantaged communities.

Use at least 50% of locally produced compost and mulch within Los Angeles by 2030 to enhance soil health, support the growth of plants, improve stormwater infiltration, and increase carbon storage.

Increase overall tree canopy to cover 25% citywide by 2035.

Adopt an Oil and Gas Drilling Ordinance in 2026 that prohibits new oil and gas extraction and establishes the process to terminate existing oil and gas extraction across the city.

Reduce potable water use from 133 gallons per capita per day by 25% by 2035.

Source 70% of Los Angeles’ water locally by 2035 and reach total stormwater capture capacity of 150,000 acre-feet per year (supporting water for approximately 1.8 million Angelenos) by 2035 to help replenish groundwater and improve water quality.

Eliminate organic waste going to landfills by 2035.

Train more than 400 people annually in the City’s career pathway programs in green sectors, prioritizing equity-focused training and apprenticeships.

Ensure 100% of concession containers and foodware are reusable, recyclable, or compostable for 2028 Olympic & Paralympic community events to advance Los Angeles’ commitment to phase out single-use plastics.

Details: Find the full plan at, plan.mayor.lacity.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...