Honoring Academic Excellence in County Public Housing Communities

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Development Authority or LACDA and the Los Angeles County Community Development Foundation or LACDF awarded scholarships to students in the LACDA’s public housing and section 8 programs. The resident scholarship program accepted scholarship applications in November and recently awarded five students with a $1,000 scholarship to ease the financial burden of pursuing higher education. Scholarship recipients are either currently attending or will be enrolled at Cal State LA, Cal Poly Pomona, East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Harbor College, and the Universal Technical Institute.

The resident scholarship is awarded by the LACDF, a nonprofit organization created to inspire and provide positive life-changing opportunities to the LACDA’s Public Housing residents and Section 8 participants. All high school and college students living in a county public housing or Section 8 household, are encouraged to apply. These scholarship opportunities provide recipients with financial support to ease their college experience and cover costs to avoid debt. Scholarships are provided by the generous donations of donors such as Edison International, California Community Foundation, and LACDA employees.

“The Resident Scholarship Program celebrates the hard work and bright futures of students in our Public Housing and Section 8 Programs striving to continue their higher education,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA executive director. “Through our partnership with the LACDF, residents are provided with resources and support to dream big, reach their goals, and succeed.”

Details: For more information click here to access the agency brochure or call 626-262-4511.

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