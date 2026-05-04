CD-15 Briefs: Lomita Blvd. Grade Separation Project Advances and San Pedro Gateway Monument Sign Permits Approves

Downtown San Pedro Gateway Monument Sign

After several years of planning and design, councilman Tim McOsker announced the approval of the R and B engineering permits for the downtown San Pedro Gateway Monument Sign. This project will arrive in time as San Pedro prepares to host major international events. It is estimated that the San Pedro Business Improvement District will begin construction in late summer of this year.

Lomita Blvd. Grade Separation Project Moves Forward

The Lomita Grade Separation Project is officially moving forward with its first round of funding, an important milestone for Wilmington. On April 30, the South Bay Council of Governments board of directors approved the fiscal year 2026–27 Measure R and Measure M allocations, and this project was among those selected. After three years of persistent work by Councilman Tim McOsker’s office, the project has secured an initial $3.5 million allocation to fund the project approval and environmental document, a critical step that will support early design and environmental review. The goal of this project is to connect the eastern end of Lomita Boulevard with Alameda Street in East Wilmington, helping redirect commercial truck traffic away from residential areas near Drumm Avenue. For too long, residents in this community have dealt with the impacts of heavy truck traffic, and this project is designed to bring meaningful relief. While this is a long-term effort, this funding marks a major first step and puts us firmly on the path toward a safer, healthier, and more connected Wilmington.

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