Today – Public Outreach Meeting; Shoemaker 9th, 10th Street Ramps Closing Permanently May 4

Early next month, the Ninth and 10th Street on- and offramps connecting the North Harbor to the Shoemaker Bridge will permanently close ahead of planned demolition work this summer.

The contractor will install changeable message signs and detour signs on Ninth and 10th streets noting the May 4 closure. The City of Long Beach is replacing the Shoemaker Bridge in a separate project. Learn more here.

This summer, the Port of Long Beach plans to demolish on- and offramps between the Shoemaker Bridge and the port as part of construction of the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility. Pier B will help to accommodate the expected growth of cargo volume, while taking trucks off the road and improving the environment.

The planned demolition work will remove the Ninth and 10th Street on- and offramps crossing over the 710 Freeway. The ramps are not heavily used and sufficient alternate routes are available in the area, including Willow Street, Pacific Coast Highway, Anaheim Street, Ocean Boulevard and the Queensway Bridge. Motorists will still be able to access the Shoemaker Bridge from West Seventh Street, West Third Street, West Ocean Boulevard and West Shoreline Drive, east of the Los Angeles River.

Demolition work will require three temporary, weekend closures this summer: first, the northbound 710, then the Shoemaker Bridge, and finally the southbound 710. Each closure will be from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. Dates have not been set.

Today, the Port will host the third public outreach meeting to inform the public and solicit feedback on the project. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. April 22, at the Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center at Admiral Kidd Park, 2125 Santa Fe Ave., Long Beach 90810. A presentation by the project team will be followed by an open house. RSVP at www.polb.com/shoemaker.

Details: View a fact sheet about the planned Shoemaker Bridge ramp demolition project.

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