L.A. County Begins Mailing Sample Ballots for the 2026 Statewide Direct Primary Election

LOS ANGELES — The County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced that the mailing of sample ballot books to all registered voters has started for the June 2, statewide direct primary election.

The sample ballot book is a resource, offering essential election information regarding candidates, measures, and secure voting options.

Additional details about the election are available in the state voter information guide, which is mailed separately by the California Secretary of State and also available online.

Sample ballots will be mailed continuously through May 12, 2026, and vote by mail ballots will be distributed to all registered voters beginning April 30, 2026.

The RR/CC offers election materials in English and 18 additional languages. Voters can request these materials in their preferred language by returning the language request form found at the back of the sample ballot book or by contacting the county clerk’s office at 800=815-2666, option 3. Spanish language assistance is also available by calling 213-358-2770. Additional language lines are available at LAVOTE.GOV.

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