Joseph Perez Court Victory Against LASD

In 2020, Joseph Perez was brutally beaten by the LASD gang the Industry Indians while experiencing a mental health crisis. Since then his mother, Vanessa Perez, has been fighting for accountability for her son and for every victim of law enforcement violence.

On April 20 Judge Doreen Boxer declined the motion to dismiss Joseph’s civil case made by County Counsel. This means that Joseph and his team will be able to continue the legal fight against the LASD Sheriff Department gang members and their brutality. Dozens of community members packed the courtroom wearing all black clothing in support of Joseph and against LASD violence. The next phase of this fight will include Deputy depositions and discovery.

Watch Joseph’s mother and Lawyer’s post-hearing interview here: https://tinyurl.com/post-hearing-interview

Vanessa Perez, Mother of Joseph Perez:

“We’re here today because Joseph was failed by the system. He was experiencing a mental health crisis and instead of helping him [the deputies] held him for 24 hours then beat him. He was 22 when they beat him, and he weighed only 110 pounds.”

“[This ruling] feels bittersweet. There’s no other word. It’s sad that we had to come here and this is what it took, but we’re here and I’m going to fight it all the way to the top.”

Jamon Hicks JD, Lawyer Representing Joseph Perez:

“This was the County’s first attempt to get the case dismissed outright. We were successful in getting the Judge to deny that request. We thank all the community members that came

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