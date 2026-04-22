Community Event: Palestine Report Back: On the Ground in the Occupied West Bank

Join CODEPINK with San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice at Collage on April 30 for a community event. Come to the important “Report Back” of members of JustMedia, who recently returned from a trip inside the Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank. They were eyewitnesses to the brutal occupation, and are back to tell and show their stories and to help you take action. A basket will be passed around to raise funds for this urgent cause. This is a potluck, please bring something simple if you can.

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., April 30

Cost: Free

Details: Contact, Rachel · sojournerrb@yahoo.com

Venue: Collage, 731 S Pacific Ave., San Pedro

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