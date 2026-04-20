“Steal this story, Please!” – Long Beach Art Theatre

Undeterred by armed soldiers, smooth-talking politicians, and riot police, journalist Amy Goodman has reported some of the most consequential stories of our time. A gripping portrait of Goodman, Steal This Story, Please! follows her decades-long fight to report from the frontlines and amplify voices ignored by mainstream media. From global conflicts to Democracy Now!, her work challenges power at every turn. From filmmakers Carl Deal and Tia Lessin, this urgent and often funny documentary goes behind the scenes of a relentless truth-teller navigating a rapidly shifting media landscape.

Time: Various, April 20 to 23

Cost: $11 to $13

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Steal-this-story-please

Venue: Art Theatre Long Beach, 2025 E 4th St, Long Beach

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