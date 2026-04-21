LACDMH Kicks Off 2026 Take Action for Mental Health LA County Campaign

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health or LACDMH April 16 officially launched its annual Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign, kicking off a month-long effort to highlight May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

This year, the Department is collaborating with 84 local community-based organizations to host 137 grant-funded mental health events – both in-person and online – throughout May, all designed to inspire and encourage people to take action for mental health – for themselves, their circle, and their communities. Additionally, LACDMH will host nine large-scale events, beginning with a kickoff event at Magic Johnson Park on May 3, followed by eight events at community colleges across Los Angeles County (see image below). To learn more about the campaign, and for a complete list of events, visit TakeActionLA.com.

“Mental Health Awareness Month provides a vital opportunity for us to connect with communities across Los Angeles County and elevate the importance of mental health and wellbeing,” said LACDMH Director Lisa H. Wong, Psy.D. “Through this year’s campaign, we are bringing accessible, culturally responsive wellness activities and resources directly into communities – from our kickoff event at Magic Johnson Park to events at local community colleges – to inspire hope, recovery and wellbeing, particularly among our transition-aged youth and young adults. At its core, this campaign is about strengthening connections, reducing stigma, and empowering communities to prioritize their mental health every day.”

Take Action community events are free and include wellness activities such as meditation, live music, art activities, and community resources, creating welcoming spaces for healing, learning, and connection. LACDMH is also partnering with high-profile social impact partners, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), the Los Angeles Lakers, Meruelo Media and Univision, to amplify the message, reduce stigma, and encourage residents to seek support when needed.

This year’s Department-hosted events are in communities near you:

While May is Mental Health Awareness Month, the Department is dedicated to promoting wellbeing, resilience and connection year-round with support from its partners. LACDMH encourages County residents to utilize the 24/7 Mental Health & Substance Use Services Help Line at 800-854-7771; the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline; its walk-in clinics and peer resource centers; and its network of partnerships with Los Angeles County agencies and community organizations.

Details: dmh.lacounty.gov.

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