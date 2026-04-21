Gov. Newsom Announces Updated Judicial Appointments and Los Angeles Appointment

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom April 16 announced his nomination of two Court of Appeal Justices: Judge Eran Marie Bermudez to the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division One and Judge Deborah C. Servino to the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three.

The Governor also announced his appointment of seven Superior Court Judges: two in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles Superior Court

Erin Dixon, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dixon has served as a deputy alternate public defender at the Los Angeles alternate public defender’s office since 2008. She served as a deputy public defender at the Orange County public defender’s Office from 2006 to 2008. She worked as a contract attorney at Emison, Hullverson, Bonagofsky in 2006. Dixon received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Christopher G. Estes. Dixon is a Democrat.

Gary Tokumori, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Tokumori has been a shareholder at Parker Milliken Clark O’Hara & Samuelian since 2018, after working there as senior counsel from 2009 to 2017. He worked as senior counsel at Moldo Davidson Fraioli Seror & Sestanocich from 2006 to 2009. Tokumori worked as an associate at Ivanjack, Shuck & Milstead from 1991 to 2006 and at Robie & Matthai from 1990 to 1991. Tokumori received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark E. Windham. Tokumori is a Democrat.

Gov. Newsom Announces Local Appointment

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom April 3 announced the following appointments:

Ranae Amezquita, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Early Childhood Policy Council. Amezquita has been executive director for Early Childhood Education at Los Angeles Unified School District since 2025, where she was director from 2016 to 2025. She was the principal at Brooklyn Early Education Center from 1998 to 2015. Amezquita is a member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children. She earned a Master of Education degree in Educational Administration from University of La Verne and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education from Lock Haven University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Amezquita is a Democrat.

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