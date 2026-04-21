POLAHS is Recipient of the California Distinguished School Award

POLAHS Principal Tim Dikdan said, “The 2026 CA Distinguished School Award means a great deal to our school. The recognition validates our team’s collective hard work and commitment to success for all students. We’ve maintained exceptional graduation rates and college acceptance, while increasing access to programs for previously underperforming students. We’re very proud of this accomplishment for POLAHS.”

Forty-eight CCSA member schools have been honored with the state’s top honor as 2026 California Distinguished Public Schools. And behind that number is a bigger story about what’s possible when schools are designed to engage students —and help them go further than they imagined.

This year’s recognition from the California Department of Education celebrates schools, both traditional and charter public schools, that are doing more than just performing well on paper. These campuses are closing achievement gaps, innovating in the classroom, and delivering real results for students—especially those who have historically been underserved.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/excellence-across-California

Like this: Like Loading...