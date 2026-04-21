Newsom Unveils New DMV Technology to Combat Identity Fraud and Cut Wait Times

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Newsom last week announced newly installed technology at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to fight identity fraud and boost efficiency in offices. The two new features include digital signature barcodes on driver’s licenses and identification cards, and a streamlined in-office QR code check-in – demonstrating the state is a national leader in fighting fraud and improving experiences at the DMV.

Protecting Californians from fraud

The newly introduced digital signature on the back of identification cards, will allow for easy-to-use, open-source card readers to quickly verify whether a signature is valid, or has been altered or revoked — a huge step that ensures the safety of Californians.

The Federal Trade Commission reported that fraud nationwide reached $15.85 billion in 2025, with identity theft representing the largest segment. California had 435,985 reported cases of fraud last year.

Californians do not need to rush to get a new driver’s license or identification card. They will remain valid until their expiration date. Customers who wish to replace their current card can request one online at Replacement Driver’s License Request – California DMV. Applicable replacement card fees will apply.

Click here to learn more about the technical specifications and source code and here to verify authenticity of the new cards.

Short wait times, faster lines

Going further, DMV rolled out a second improvement that allows customers to self-check in at DMV offices by scanning a QR code. This virtual intake process or VIP is designed to reduce customer wait times, minimize congestion inside offices and ensure consistent service delivery statewide.

Now, at DMV offices across California, customers can immediately get in line by scanning a QR code at the entrance when they arrive and will be notified when their turn approaches. This new feature is an addition to the online self-check in option the DMV launched in 2021. Customers who are not able to self-check-in can check in at the “Information” desk upon arrival.

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