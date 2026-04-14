Today at 5 p.m.: Nuestra Voz ‘26 Gubernatorial Forum Amplifies Latino & Immigrant Voices from Sacramento

Nuestra Voz 2026: With Latinos comprising nearly 40% of California’s population, the 2026 gubernatorial race will be shaped in large part by Latino and immigrant voters. Nuestra Voz 2026 is designed to elevate community voices, hold candidates accountable on the issues that matter most to Latino and immigrant families, and ensure that the next Governor of California hears directly from the communities they seek to serve.
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m., April 14
Livestream: The forum will be livestreamed on https://bit.ly/NuestraVoz2026.
Confirmed Candidates:
Matt Mahan, Mayor, City of San Jose
Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary and former California Attorney General
Katie Porter, former Member, U.S. House of Representatives, 47th District
Tom Steyer, climate advocate
Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Antonio Villaraigosa, former mayor, City of Los Angeles and former State Assembly Speaker
Betty Yee, former California State Controller
Moderators:
Jean Guerrero, Contributing Opinion Writer for the New York Times
Lupita Baltazar, Reporter, Telemundo Sacramento
Hosted by: California Immigrant Policy Center
California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation
ACLU California Action
Venue: SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, 1401 K Street