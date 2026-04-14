Today at 5 p.m.: Nuestra Voz ‘26 Gubernatorial Forum Amplifies Latino & Immigrant Voices from Sacramento

Nuestra Voz 2026: With Latinos comprising nearly 40% of California’s population, the 2026 gubernatorial race will be shaped in large part by Latino and immigrant voters. Nuestra Voz 2026 is designed to elevate community voices, hold candidates accountable on the issues that matter most to Latino and immigrant families, and ensure that the next Governor of California hears directly from the communities they seek to serve.

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m., April 14

Livestream: The forum will be livestreamed on https://bit.ly/NuestraVoz2026.

Confirmed Candidates:

Matt Mahan, Mayor, City of San Jose

Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary and former California Attorney General

Katie Porter, former Member, U.S. House of Representatives, 47th District

Tom Steyer, climate advocate

Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Antonio Villaraigosa, former mayor, City of Los Angeles and former State Assembly Speaker

Betty Yee, former California State Controller

Moderators:

Jean Guerrero, Contributing Opinion Writer for the New York Times

Lupita Baltazar, Reporter, Telemundo Sacramento

Hosted by: California Immigrant Policy Center

California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation

ACLU California Action

Venue: SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, 1401 K Street

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