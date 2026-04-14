Port of Los Angeles Posts Solid First Quarter Performance

LOS ANGELES —The Port of Los Angeles processed 752,520 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in March, a slight 3% decrease compared to last year when shippers front-loaded cargo to avoid increasing tariffs. Closing out the first quarter, the port handled 2,388,843 TEUs, equal to its first-quarter average over the last five years.

“Even with the seasonal slowdown tied to Lunar New Year, cargo flow in March was solid and our first quarter performance was consistent with our five-year trend,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “In today’s uncertain environment, consistency matters – and we’re staying ahead of things so our waterfront workers and partners can continue to deliver reliable, efficient operations for our customers.”

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Seroka noted that unsettled tariff policy and rising inflation coupled with the broad economic impacts of the conflict in the Middle East, particularly fuel prices, are weighing on consumers and companies alike.

Joining Seroka for the briefing was Dr. Jerrold Green, senior fellow for the UCLA Burkle Center for International Relations and president emeritus for the Pacific Council on International Policy. Green discussed the impact of the war in the Middle East and the tenuous ceasefire announced last week.

March 2026 loaded imports totaled 380,733 TEUs, just 1% lower than last year. Loaded exports reached 132,129, an increase of 7% over 2025 and the highest number of outbound containers moved since May of 2024. The Port processed 239,658 empty container units, 11% less than last year.

Current and historical cargo data, including fiscal year-end totals, are available here.

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