“Built By Us” 2026 Youth Summit 2026, Oct 16

The Los Angeles County Department of Youth Development or DYD will host its fourth annual “Built By Us” Youth Summit – an event designed with and by young people – putting the priorities of L.A. County’s youth at the center of the day, with hands-on workshops, live performances, music, food, and a youth resource fair connecting hundreds of participants to real opportunities.

In attendance will be: David J. Carroll, director, LA County Department of Youth Development; youth leaders and young people from across Los Angeles County – the summit’s designers, hosts, and headliners; community organizations and county and community leaders

Opening performance and remarks: 9:50 a.m.

Join hundreds of young people engaging in workshops, including 3D printing design, art-making activities, music creation with DJs, and exploring pathways to career success. Inspirational remarks from county and community leaders and a resource fair featuring more than 35 community-based organizations.

This event builds on DYD’s successful summer series, where youth and families engaged with local organizations and advocates to access essential support, including resources, employment training, and opportunities for development and community connection.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Oct. 16



Details: dyd.lacounty.gov/summit

Venue: The Beehive, 961 East 61st St., Los Angeles