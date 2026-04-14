City Accepting Applications for Fourth Cohort of Long Beach Public Service Corps through June 9

LONG BEACH— The City of Long Beach Department of Economic Development & Opportunity or EDO is now accepting applications for the fourth cohort of the Long Beach Public Service Corps Program or LBPSC, a civic service initiative designed to build a pipeline of diverse, local talent committed to serving their communities. Through immersive placements in city departments, fellows contribute to projects that advance Long Beach’s priorities while gaining meaningful experience in public service. Applications are available online through June 9.

Facilitated by EDO’s Long Beach Workforce Innovation Network (LBWIN) Youth Career Services Center, LBPSC provides local college students and recent graduates ages 18 to 30 with hands-on experience working in city government and the opportunity to explore careers in public service. The program fosters economic inclusion and expands opportunities for young people to develop successful career paths. Fellows will engage in training and workshops focused on public service sectors, such as budgeting, community engagement, policy development, sustainability and government operations. Additionally, fellows will gain exposure to city council and commission meetings, career development activities and opportunities to connect with peers across departments, strengthening their identity as a unified cohort serving Long Beach.

The fourth cohort will include approximately 30 fellows selected through a competitive process. Priority will be given to senior-level students at California State University, Long Beach or California State University, Dominguez Hills, particularly those facing barriers to employment. Additional information regarding eligibility and requirements is available on the LBPSC webpage.

LBPSC also recognizes participants’ economic needs. Prior cohorts have demonstrated that wages play a critical role in supporting basic living expenses such as rent, food and transportation, reinforcing the importance of paid service opportunities that reduce barriers to participation. In addition to wages, fellows may receive supportive services, such as transportation or professional clothing assistance, to help them fully participate in the program. Participants will be compensated $23 hourly for a maximum of 800 hours during the 2026 – 2027 academic year.

Details: For additional information visit longbeach.gov/psc or contact the LBWIN Youth Career Services Center at 562-570-4700.

Like this: Like Loading...