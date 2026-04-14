California, Native American Tribes Break Ground for California Indian Heritage Center

SACRAMENTO — Following the California Tribal Nations Summit, Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced the groundbreaking of the first phase of the California Indian Heritage Center or CIHC. The Governor met with tribal leaders at the summit, and afterward, the First Partner joined more than 50 tribal, state, and local leaders to mark the groundbreaking.

The center will be located on a 51-acre property at the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers in West Sacramento. Expected to be completed in Fall 2026, phase one will create an outdoor welcome area with cultural and educational information, amphitheater-style seating, restrooms, and parking to welcome tribal and non-tribal communities. The area offers a space for all to enjoy the outdoors, as they reflect on the diversity, stewardship, expertise, and cultures of California tribes – first and original stewards of this land.

“Now, 175 years into California’s statehood, we can finally say that we are following through on a commitment to honor the first people of this place,” said Tribal Affairs Secretary Christina Snider-Ashtari. “Having a place where all California Native people can see that they are genuinely celebrated and belong as the foundational people of this state is worth the time and effort it has taken to get here.”

Once complete, the center will invite visitors from across the globe to engage with and celebrate the living cultures of California Native American tribes. Tribes have shaped the center’s design and future programming through ongoing consultation and community outreach, developing a statewide center for cultural preservation, learning, and land stewardship rooted in Native American values.

The project advanced with a $100 million state investment in the Governor’s 2018 to 2019 budget. The state retained Fentress Architects and Amaktoolik Studios to design and build the center and set a goal to raise an additional $100 million for future phases.

The Tribal Nation Summit and the groundbreaking for the California Indian Heritage Center build on California’s work to address historical wrongs in the spirit of truth and healing.

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