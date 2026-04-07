A Madman Threatens Genocidal War Crimes, Destruction of Twenty-Seven Century Old Civilization

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social, the words of a sadistic narcissistic madman signaling his intention to command the commission of war crimes on a scale not seen since WWII.

“I don’t want that ‌to happen,” he then blatantly lied, contradicting himself, “but it probably will,” he added, typically distancing himself with a shrug.

He then lied about the nature of those he brought to power with his first wave of assassination assaults: “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen.”

In fact, experts say, Iran’s new regime is more radical. For example, the previous leader had issued a fatwah, a religious command, that forbade Iran developing a nuclear weapon. The current leader is believed to favor building one.

“WHO KNOWS?” Trump ludicrously added.

“We will find out tonight, one of ​the most important ​moments in the long and complex history of the ​World,” he self-importantly claimed, immediately followed by evidence that he had no idea of the longer historical context of American attacks on Iran, which date back to the CIA-backed overthrow of Iran’s democratic government in 1953.

“47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end,” he said, as if “years of extortion, corruption, and death” didn’t describe the previous 26 years of the Shah’s dictatorship America backed from 1953 to 1979, and as if Trump himself weren’t responsible for years of extortion, corruption, and death.

In a final act of gaslighting, Trump concluded by saying, “God Bless the Great People of Iran,” whom he was threatening with mass destruction.

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