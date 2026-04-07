LB North Division Enforcement Operation Results in Seven Arrests Related to Commercial Sex Work

Throughout March 2026, North Division patrol officers partnered with the high crime focus team or HCFT and societal crimes section to conduct enforcement operations along the Long Beach Boulevard corridor, focusing on ongoing community concerns and illegal activity related to commercial sex work and human trafficking.

As a result of the operations, six individuals were arrested for solicitation-related offenses, and three vehicles were towed.

Briana Hoyem, a 28-year-old Long Beach resident, arrested March 25 and March 31, 2026.

David Lozano, 39-year-old Los Angeles resident, arrested March 25, 2026.

Azora Mack, 22-year-old Fresno resident, arrested March 25, 2026

Eduardo Cortez, 27-year-old Long Beach resident, arrested March 25

Alex Palma, 38, Long Beach resident, arrested March 31

Additionally, on March 21, 2026, about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a robbery. During the investigation, officers learned that a male adult suspect pointed a gun at a commercial sex worker and attempted to rob her. Officers later located the suspect, recovered the firearm, and took him into custody. He was identified as Blazie Douglas, a 34-year-old resident of Long Beach, who was booked for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and soliciting prostitution, and an existing warrant. He is being held without bail.

The LBPD encourages the community to report suspicious activity. Always call 9-1-1 in case of emergency or call 562-435-6711 for non-emergency police dispatch, and anonymously at, 800-222-8477; www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

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