L.A. County Board of Supervisors Proclaims April as Armenian History Month

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors April 7 approved a motion proclaiming April 2026 as Armenian History Month, honoring the rich cultural heritage, resilience, and contributions of the Armenian community.

April holds deep significance for Armenians around the world. This year marks the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, as well as continued challenges facing Armenians globally–including the recent displacement of more than 100,000 people from Artsakh. The board’s proclamation recognizes both the importance of remembrance and the need to uplift the resilience of the Armenian community.

“My district is home to the largest Armenian diaspora in the country, and thousands of my constituents are proud members of the Armenian community,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “I have seen firsthand how their culture, resilience, and values enrich the diverse fabric of Los Angeles County. Proclaiming April as Armenian History Month is a meaningful way to celebrate their enduring contributions and honor their history.”

“Los Angeles County is the proud home to the largest population of Armenians outside of Armenia,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “It is important that we take this opportunity during Armenian History Month to recognize the Armenian Americans who have made a difference in our communities and celebrate the Armenian culture, while also joining our residents in commemorating and mourning the Armenian Genocide.”

Later this month, Supervisor Barger will recognize outstanding members of the Armenian community during the Board of Supervisors Public Hearing meeting on April 28.

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