Millions Move Fast — Just Not Toward Housing



By Devonte Barr

At the beginning of February, I put in a records request to the Port of Los Angeles.

I wasn’t looking for anything dramatic. Just a basic question: what does the budget for the San Pedro ports actually look like?

The honest expectation — mine and others — was that the documents would come back too late to matter.

But this time, albeit a month later, they came back.

And what they show isn’t a scandal. It’s something quieter — yet harder to ignore.

Earlier this year, the port approved a budgetary transfer of more than $8 million to cover shortfalls across several internal programs. The funds were pulled from capital projects and redirected into operating expenses — primarily for clean truck subsidies, maintenance and equipment.

It was routine. Administrative.

And it moved quickly.

This is how a functional system operates. When a gap appears — whether it’s millions in environmental compliance programs or rising infrastructure costs — the response is immediate. Funds are identified. Adjustments are made. The machine keeps running.

By the port’s own reporting, its operating budget now exceeds $416 million for the fiscal year. This is an institution with the ability to absorb overruns, shift priorities and act without delay when something is deemed essential.

That part is clear.

What’s less clear is why that same urgency doesn’t show up everywhere else.

A few miles from the port, the Rancho San Pedro housing complex is facing a future that is anything but immediate. The proposed redevelopment — marketed as the One San Pedro Project — would more than triple the number of units on site. Supporters call it modernization. But to many of the residents of the 478 units, it looks like investment in land over community.

For them, the question isn’t about the size of the project.

It’s about whether they will be able to come back.

There is no quick answer to that. Not in the way there is for a budget transfer.

Housing redevelopment moves slowly — through approvals, financing, phased construction and relocation plans that can stretch across years. It is layered, technical and often uncertain.

But when you place these two realities side by side — the port reallocating millions within a single fiscal cycle, and a community waiting years for clarity about its future — you start to see something more than complexity.

You start to see priorities.

The system isn’t neutral. It moves fastest for what it’s built to protect — operations, infrastructure, compliance. When those are threatened, the response is immediate. When housing is the question, the system defaults to delay.

At the port, that means operations. Infrastructure. Compliance. When those are at risk, money moves. The $8 million transfer that covered the shortfall? Most of it went to the clean truck program — subsidies that keep older, dirtier vehicles off the roads and reduce emissions in one of the state’s most polluted neighborhoods. It works. The system protects what it prioritizes.

Housing exists in a different category. It is treated as a long-term challenge — something to be studied, planned and gradually implemented. Even when the stakes are immediate for the people living it, the response is not.

To be clear, the port is not a housing agency. It is not solely responsible for what happens in Rancho San Pedro.

But it is one of the most powerful economic engines in the region. Its decisions shape land use, investment patterns and the broader trajectory of the Harbor Area. It operates within the same landscape where these housing questions are playing out.

And those questions extend beyond a single complex.

The broader housing shortage helps explain some of the contradictions visible in San Pedro today. On one side of downtown, the waterfront redevelopment effort has been years in the making. The project led by West Harbor promises restaurants, retail space and entertainment venues designed to draw visitors back to the harbor. Supporters hope it will help revive the local economy and reconnect the city to its waterfront.

Yet only a few blocks inland, downtown San Pedro still struggles with persistent vacancies.

A walk along portions of Pacific Avenue reveals empty storefronts that have remained unfilled for years. For small businesses, opening a new shop requires a stable customer base — residents who live nearby and can support restaurants, cafes and retail stores throughout the week.

That customer base depends on housing.

San Pedro’s population growth has remained relatively modest compared with other parts of Los Angeles, even as housing demand across the region continues to climb. The neighborhood’s physical geography — bordered by the harbor, hills and industrial port facilities — limits how easily development can expand outward.

Meanwhile, redevelopment proposals have sparked intense debate within the community.

The most significant is the planned transformation of Rancho San Pedro itself. Built during World War II to house harbor workers, the complex currently contains 478 public housing units on roughly 21 acres. Plans call for replacing the aging development with a mixed-income community that could include more than 1,500 housing units, along with new parks, community facilities and retail space.

Supporters argue the project would modernize deteriorating housing and add new units to a city desperately short of them.

Critics ask a sharper question: will the 478 households currently living there actually be able to afford to return? Mixed-income development sounds inclusive until you price it. When new construction replaces public housing, rents rise. The people who live at Rancho San Pedro now — many on fixed incomes, many working service jobs at the port — face a simple math problem. They cannot compete with market rates. Redevelopment that displaces them in the name of progress is redevelopment that erases them.

Those debates mirror the larger statewide tension between housing production and housing security.

California is estimated to be short 2.5 to 3.5 million housing units. But every individual project arrives with real human consequences for the residents who already live there.

San Pedro sits directly at the intersection of those pressures. The neighborhood has empty storefronts that have sat vacant for years. It has waterfront potential, port investment and development momentum. What it doesn’t have is speed when the question is housing for the people already there.

The system moves fast for clean truck subsidies. It moves fast for port compliance. It moves fast for waterfront retail. But housing for existing residents? That takes years of planning, debate and uncertainty. California is short millions of homes while neighborhoods like San Pedro sit with boarded-up storefronts and residents wondering if redevelopment means their own displacement. The contradiction isn’t accidental. It’s structural.

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