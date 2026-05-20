Extended Pop Up This Week for Long Beach Music Museum

Due to vibrant civic engagement and support, the Long Beach Music Museum or LBMM is extending its special pop-up museum experience through Friday, May 22.

The pop-up museum will run now through May 22, from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, inside the American Plus Bank at the corner of Long Beach Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard in Downtown Long Beach, directly across from the Terrace Theater and The Breakers.

Presented with the generous support of the American Plus Bank, the pop-up offers visitors a preview of the future Long Beach Music Museum through informational displays and sample exhibits celebrating Long Beach’s rich musical history and cultural impact.

A special community reception will take place on May 22 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., where guests can connect with museum supporters, local music advocates, and learn more about plans for the museum’s future permanent home.

The reception held on May 15 welcomed notable Southern California music figures including Bernie Pearl, known as the “Dean of Los Angeles Blues,” and Kelvin Anderson, regarded as the “Dean of LA Rap and Hip-Hop.” Their appearance reflected the museum’s mission to celebrate the diverse musical legacy of Long Beach and the surrounding region.

Overseen by the nonprofit Long Beach Blues Society or LBBS, the Long Beach Music Museum is dedicated to honoring influential musicians from Long Beach while supporting emerging local artists. The museum aims to preserve and celebrate the city’s contributions to popular music through exhibits, educational programming, and community engagement.

Currently incubating at the LBBS building in Midtown Long Beach, LBMM is working toward establishing a renovated permanent space that will expand exhibits and community programming.

As a nonprofit initiative, the museum relies on community support through donations, fundraising efforts, grants, and partnerships. Community members are encouraged to visit the pop-up museum at American Plus Bank and learn how they can help support the preservation of Long Beach’s musical history for future generations.

The Long Beach Blues Society, the museum’s primary supporter, remains committed to promoting and preserving blues music through education, live performances, and community outreach.

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