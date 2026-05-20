Representatives Nanette Barragán, Robert Garcia, and Senators Alex Padilla, Adam Schiff on DOD’s decision to bypass ILWU Local 56 for hazardous materials services during LA Fleet Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representatives Nanette Barragán (CA-44) and Robert Garcia (CA-42), along with Senators Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) issued the following statement over the Department of Defense’s or DOD decision to contract WayPoint LLC, an out-of-state company that does not uphold local labor standards and worker protections, to perform marine and industrial hazardous materials services during LA Fleet Week:

“We strongly disagree with the Department of Defense’s decision to bypass ILWU Local 56 for hazardous materials services during LA Fleet Week in favor of a non-union contractor. Federal investments should protect the longstanding labor standards that our communities have fought for generations to build, not engage in practices that drive down wages and working conditions in a race to the bottom. Protecting these standards supports our families and the middle-class jobs that sustain them.

This decision also sends the wrong message about the value of fair labor standards, local jobs, and the communities that support major public events like Fleet Week. Union workers have long been the backbone of safe and efficient operations in our ports. Sidelining them in favor of non-union labor erodes those standards. We stand with workers calling for fair wages, safe working conditions, and area-standard labor practices, and we support the right of ILWU Local 56 members to raise awareness about these concerns. We urge the DOD to engage in good-faith dialogue and pursue solutions that uphold area-standard wages, fair working conditions, and respect for local workers.”

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