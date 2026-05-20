Supervisors Approve Motion to Strengthen Election Resiliency and Protect Election Workers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors May 20 approved a motion to strengthen the county’s preparedness and legal response capabilities ahead of the June 2, 2026 Primary Election and the Nov. 3, 2026 General Election.

The motion affirms that Los Angeles County will provide for the legal defense of County election employees, in accordance with California Government Code Section 995.8, if they face federal criminal charges arising from the good-faith performance of their official election duties within the scope of their employment. The action also establishes clear authority for the county to take timely legal action should federal interference threaten the integrity or administration of the 2026 elections.

The motion comes amid escalating national concern over federal lawsuits, threats of arrests tied to election administration activities and reports of ballot confiscation efforts in jurisdictions across the country. Los Angeles County is taking steps to ensure it can respond quickly to changing legal circumstances and any attempts to interfere with the safe and lawful administration of elections.

The motion also authorizes county counsel and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to initiate, join, participate in or support litigation, including amicus filings, in defense of free and fair elections and in response to any federal interference or disruption affecting the June and November 2026 elections.

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