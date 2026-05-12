NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Student Mentorship Program Spots

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles’ Student Mentorship Program has upcoming sessions at South Park Center in DTLA on June 21, from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Ten spots are available.
Below is a general overview of the program:
- NFMLA’s CineSessions High School Student Mentorship Program invites Los Angeles County High School students to participate in an array of opportunities that are offered on a monthly basis throughout the year. These interactive programs explore various areas of entertainment, including but not limited to production opportunities and general careers in media.
- CineSession experiences offer a glimpse into many different roles. Some of these opportunities include:
- Cinematography (camera operation, shooting techniques, framing shots)
- Development Executive (cultivating new talent for episodic series and film)
- Directing (set language, scene composition, blocking talent)
- Distribution Executive (programming content for streaming, broadcast and cinemas)
- Lighting (three-point-lighting, soft vs. hard & natural vs. artificial lighting)
- Film Criticism (reviewing of films and TV series)
- Sound Recording (sound recording on boom, pistol and lav mics)
- Marketing (creating public facing campaigns for episodic and film content)
- Production Management (creating call sheets and shooting schedules)
The Student Mentorship Program is open to high school students ONLY and they are only allowed to participate once.
Location: South Park Center in DTLA.
- Snacks and drinks will be provided to the students.
- An excuse letter for the student can be provided, if needed.
- Students will also receive a complimentary year-long membership to attend NewFilmmakers Los Angeles’ monthly film festivals and exclusive industry events.
- Students will also have access to internship and volunteer opportunities with NFMLA
- At the end of the year, there will be a special ceremony to celebrate the students’ accomplishments, where they will be awarded a certificate of recognition from the Office of the Mayor of Los Angeles. This will be held at an iconic studio lot in Hollywood.
What you need to do:
- Ask the student to send their application via this link.
- Make sure to inform the student to regularly check their email and respond to NFMLA’s invitation as soon as possible in order to reserve a spot for them.
Spots will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. NFMLA will send a confirmation email to the student once they have been admitted to the program.